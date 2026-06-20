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PHOTOS: Burnham Model Railway Club marks its 50th anniversary with community open day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham Model Railway Club

Burnham Model Railway Club celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday (June 20th) with a community open day that welcomed residents for a full day of displays, modelling and a look back at the club’s long history in the town.

The event at Burnham‑On‑Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road drew a flow of visitors of all ages, who explored five model railway layouts across the most popular gauges and watched skilled members at work throughout the day.

Burnham Model Railway Club

The club said the successful open day was designed for both lifelong enthusiasts and newcomers, and offered chances to try scenery building, track laying and other modelling techniques.

Secretary Richard Traxler thanked all those who had attended and said the team had very much enjoyed chatting with visitors through the day and signing up new members.

Burnham Model Railway Club

A special showcase charted the group’s development since 1976, featuring photographs, memorabilia and highlights from five decades of exhibitions and community involvement.

The open day also had a new rolling stock competition for children, with Puxton Park tickets among the prizes, alongside a separate category for adults.

Burnham Model Railway Club Burnham Model Railway Club Burnham Model Railway Club

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