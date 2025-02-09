PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow beach cleans see sackfuls of litter collected by volunteers

Sackfuls of litter were collected by dozens of volunteers at two separate beach cleans in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow on Saturday (February 8th).

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach and The Friends of Berrow Beach held their latest litter clearing events.

Burnham organiser Mark Hollidge thanked all those who’d attended: “We had 15 people taking part, including two youngsters who were taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh award.”

“We collected a dozen bags of waste. There were some oddities, including a hedge trimmer and a toy dinosaur!”

The Berrow group found several syringes among sackfuls of plastic litter washed up along the tideline following recent high tides.