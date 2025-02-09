4.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 09, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow beach cleans see sackfuls of litter collected by...
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow beach cleans see sackfuls of litter collected by volunteers

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Sackfuls of litter were collected by dozens of volunteers at two separate beach cleans in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow on Saturday (February 8th).

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach and The Friends of Berrow Beach held their latest litter clearing events.

Burnham organiser Mark Hollidge thanked all those who’d attended: “We had 15 people taking part, including two youngsters who were taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh award.”

“We collected a dozen bags of waste. There were some oddities, including a hedge trimmer and a toy dinosaur!”

The Berrow group found several syringes among sackfuls of plastic litter washed up along the tideline following recent high tides.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Scouts fundraising car wash raises £779

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
4.1 ° C
4.4 °
3.4 °
95 %
1.3kmh
92 %
Sun
6 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com