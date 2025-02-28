PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge pupils shine at school talent show

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge pupils have performed a talent show during a night of musical, drama and other performances.

The King Alfred School Academy Talent Show, held this month, was organised by teacher Mrs Martin and proved to be a great success.

With a panel of judges including teachers Mr Shepherd, Mr Smith, and Miss Conibeer, the event showcased a wide range of talents, from powerful vocals to impressive instrumental performances and even a Rubik’s cube challenge.

“Freddy and John took on the role of hosts, keeping the audience entertained between performances with their brilliant humour and effortless stage presence,” says a spokesperson.

“In the KS3 category, Louie impressed the audience with a heartfelt rendition of Read All About It, securing third place. Maisie’s soulful take on Back to Black earned her second place, and Rafi stole the show, wowing the crowd with his beatboxing skills and solving a Rubik’s cube in under a minute to claim first place.”

“The KS4 and 5 category was just as impressive. John’s performance of Out There earned him third place, while Shannon’s powerful delivery of Burn secured second. The winning act was duo Leah and Holly, whose harmonies in For Good captivated both the audience and judges.”

“Beyond the top placements, the night was filled with unforgettable performances. Henry and Isaac brought a classic rock feel with Sweet Home Alabama, while Aleyna delivered a show-stopping version of Carry On My Wayward Son.”

“The band performance of Sweet Child O’ Mine had the audience cheering, and Miley’s powerful take on Before He Cheats was a definite highlight.”

Student Emma praised the event, saying: “It’s amazing that the school provides students with the opportunity to showcase their talents.”

Judge Mr Smith summed up the night: “The performances were absolutely brilliant – the future in performing arts is very bright.”

The enthusiasm and confidence of all performers were met with huge support from the audience with loud applause at the end of the evening.

Students Emily, Gracie S, Gracie H and Demi F contributed to this report