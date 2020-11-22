Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have lit up their town centres for Christmas this weekend.

Festive lights have been installed along main streets in the two towns, as pictured, and switched on following a joint virtual switch-on event held online due to the pandemic.

Earlier this year, a new contractor was appointed by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council to install and oversee the festive lights in the two towns as part of a three-year contract totalling £60,000.

In Burnham-On-Sea, a new display of lights has been installed along the High Street, Victoria Street and Pier Street.

Highbridge’s Church Street and Market Street have also been decorated with new festive lights along with the town’s Christmas trees.

The festive lights in both towns will be lit up each night until early January at the end of the Christmas season.