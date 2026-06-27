PHOTOS: Mayor leads Armed Forces Day ceremony in Burnham-On-Sea

Armed Forces Day was marked in Burnham-On-Sea with a special ceremony in the town on Saturday (June 27th).

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey led the event alongside Burnham Royal British Legion Chairman Simon Orchard and local cadets, groups, fellow councillors and local members of the Royal British Legion.

Cllr Facey reminded residents in his speech that Armed Forces Day is a day to celebrate the work of the armed forces.

During the day, the Armed Forces Day flag was raised besides the fountain at the junction with Abingdon Street.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council organised the gathering with the support of Burnham’s Royal British Legion members.

Over 30 members of the public attended to take part in the proceedings.