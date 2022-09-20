A Burnham-On-Sea artist has completed his largest mural in the town centre yet.

Artist Damian Nicholson has worked for eight days to spray paint a huge 30ft tall by 15ft wide painting on a house wall opposite the Somerset and Dorset pub in the High Street, as pictured here.

Damian told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’ve been getting so much positive feedback over the last few days – people really like it.”

“I’ve called it ‘hope springs external’ — the girl in the painting is my great niece, Imogen, and it shows her bringing a beacon of light and hope into the world and coming through the darkness of fire.”

“There’s also a hedgehog, red squirrel and blue tit to show the link with nature. The sunflowers and some of the colours also illustrate hope for Ukraine.”

“I’ve been considering the design for a long time and it has taken a full eight days to complete using spray paints.”

The artwork was started during the town’s recent three-day music and performing arts festival, BOSfest.