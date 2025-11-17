PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea beach cleaned of litter by group of volunteers

More than 20 volunteers took part in Burnham-On-Sea’s latest beach clean on Saturday (November 15th).

Organised by the Friends of Burnham Beach, the event was well supported, with a wide variety of material collected over two hours.

Organiser Mark Hollidge says: “23 helpers were tempted to try to eradicate litter from the estuary banks. The weather was unusually benign and great work was done.”

“Over 20 sacks of trash were retrieved from the muddy banks, with perhaps the oddest item being a fishing rod.”

“Sadly, no bread baskets this time! So much of what was collected was small stuff and that requires a lot of persistence and dedication.”

“It was almost as though a giant hand had decided to rip up large sheets of plastic and turn it into confetti! It was particularly good to see three youngsters having a real good go and enjoying themselves. Stay tuned for the next installment.”