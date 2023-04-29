The Burnham-On-Sea Beer and Music Festival is underway this weekend with a great selection of beers and live music.

Now in its 15th year, the event is being hosted once again by The Ritz Club in Burnham’s Victoria Street.

This year’s festival features a wide array of real ales including such gems as Cotswold Ram and Glastonbury Ales’ ‘Love Monkey’.

Live music on the Ritz Stage started with The Understairs and Vermin on Friday night, Juice on Saturday night while Sunday night closes with a Les Martin singalong and The Funky Monkey Bubble Club!

Bank Holiday Monday afternoon will see the fabulous Ritz Jammers performing a session not to be missed.

Live music starts at approximately 1pm every day and features a line-up of musicians and bands. Admission is free to everyone.

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea Beer Festival underway at the town’s Ritz Club – Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang