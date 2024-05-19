PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival hailed a success after busy weekend

Burnham-On-Sea’s second annual Book Festival has been hailed a success by organisers after three days of events, displays and workshops.

The festival began on Friday 17th May and ran until Sunday 19th May with a varied programme of activities centered around Burnham’s Princess Theatre and Library.

Organisers, pictured, thanked all those who attended. Co-organiser Lewis Coleman said the event had been “a great weekend with lots of happy people.”

Friday saw Burnham author Damien Boyd hold a restaurant event in the town centre about his writing, while the BBC’s Stephen Moss held a talk on Britain’s Favourite Birds. There was also a poetry and journaling workshop in the library plus humour from travel writer Jonathan Evans.

Saturday’s line-up was jam-packed with four Beatles themed events at the centre of it. Leslie Cavendish, the Beatles hairdresser and stylist, talked about the Apple days and was there at that famous roof top concert.

Prolific Beatles author David Bedford talked about the birth of the Beatles; and John Lennon’s original band, The Quarrymen relived those early days with an In Conversation event, followed by a performance.

On Saturday, the festival also hosted Simon Elliot with his talk on David Hockney; Michael Turner shared his travel stories following in the footsteps of Sir Francis Drake; Mark Steeds entertained with his talk on Bristol’s Pirates and Privateers; while Justin Newland reminded how History Repeats Itself.

Crime writer, Lionel Ward offered a glimpse into his crime series; and Saturday Spotlight author, Elizabeth Delo, shared the journey of her stunning and successful debut, Becoming Liz Taylor.

Elizabeth Delo also led a workshop, Writing Nature, on Saturday; and Polly Hall held a Horror Workshop.

On Sunday, TC Arkle held a workshop “So You Wanna Be A Poet”, while Jeff Dowson organised a workshop “The Mysteries of Crime Writing”; and there were two workshops for authors hoping to self-publish and promote their books, with Justin Newland and Rebecca Strickland.

Sunday also saw a workshop called ‘Voices of Burnham’ when lcoals were invited to pop in and offer their thoughts on how the town can get a little more creative. This was followed in the afternoon by a closing ceremony where the competition winners were announced.

Pictured: Burnham Book Festival underway over the weekend (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com and Mike Lang)