Burnham-On-Sea’s three-day Book Festival is underway with a varied programme of events and workshops.

The festival started on Friday 19th May featuring local author Damien Boyd, pictured above, and it continues on Saturday 20th May and Sunday 21st May. The full programme can be downloaded here.

The line-up includes a number of different workshops, panel discussions, talks, book sales and a film screening.

“There are a wide range of topics covered so we hope everyone can find something to interest them,” says one of the organisers, Lewis Coleman.

“People can turn up on the day and will be very welcome to come and browse the hall or go to one of our free events. For the workshops and talks, visitors need a ticket, which they can get from The Princess, either online or from box office. Some sessions are very close to selling out though, so booking is advised.”

“We’re so excited for this year’s programme, we think we’ve got something for everyone! From crime to family history, comedy to the natural world and so much else besides. As well as a bigger and better programme of workshops, which were so popular last year, the festival is a great chance to meet local writers and find your next great read!”

Among the events are sessions with Burnham author Damien Boyd, Echo: Stories of Burnham, and “The Kid” (Charlie Chaplin classic film) plus an awards ceremony.

You’ll find further details on the Bookfest’s website and The Princess website.

Pictured: The opening day of the Burnham Book Festival (Photos: Mike Lang)