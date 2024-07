Burnham-On-Sea town centre briefly came to a halt as 20 horse-drawn carts arrived on Saturday afternoon (July 13th).

The riders headed into the High Street and the B&M car park during a visit of around two hours as part of a social meet.

The Somerset and Dorset pub, Super Chips and Seafoods were extra busy as the riders spent time in the town before heading out of Burnham along Marine Drive.