A community cafe in Burnham-On-Sea has launched a new series of cookery classes this week.

The Waffle Hub Community Café is a ‘not-for-profit’ community organisation that first opened last autumn and is based at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street.

Local resident Liz Bennett, who oversees the facilities, is now keen for the organisation to grow and has this week launched a new six-week series of free cookery classes.

The first cooking session was held on Tuesday (February 21st), as pictured here, when local residents of all ages got involved.

The sessions are led by Peter Hoffman – who is a former King Alfred School teacher – and who was keen to run the cookery sessions for local people of all cooking abilities and on a low budget.

“Our class is for all ages and there is no basic class for miles around Burnham. It is also free and will cover the basics including pastry, bread and using simple recipes over six weeks,” he says.

“Liz organises our students and we have produced a plan which we hope will appeal – so far we over-subscribed. The first lesson was making spaghetti bolognese as it is so versatile.”

The cooking sessions are one of several community actvities that the hub is planning to introduce over the coming months as it expands with the aim of seeking charity status.

The Waffle Hub Community Café at Burnham Methodist Church opens 9am – 5pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and serves savoury and sweet waffles with a selection of toppings and sauces. Teas, coffees and soft drinks are also available. All profits support the project and local community.

The idea for the Waffle Hub came from Liz, who says she wanted to create a place where “people can meet together, eat, chat, learn, and play.”