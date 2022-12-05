Over 50 people attended Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre’s Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday (3rd December).

The annual event, run by the Friends of Burnham Community Centre, saw supporters enjoy festive cakes and mince pies plus a tombola, craft stalls and a raffle.

The prizes were donated by Berrow Co-op and Westcroft Eggs. Councillor James Warren presented the raffle prizes.

The Serendipity Singers also brought warmth and fun to the occasion with their mixture of carols and songs.

All proceeds from the event went towards the upkeep and maintenance of the Community Centre.

Pictured: The scenes at Saturday’s event at the community centre (Photos Anthony Ford)