2.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 25, 2025
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Community Christmas meal held at centre
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Community Christmas meal held at centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A special Community Christmas Dinner has been held in Burnham-On-Sea to support local people who may be feeling isolated or struggling with the rising cost of living.

The festive meal took place on Sunday at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road where the volunteers cooked and served the meals.

Organisers said the event was aimed at those experiencing loneliness, separation from family, or financial pressures during the holiday season.

Thanks to funding from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, a free New Year Dinner will also be held at the centre on Sunday 4th January 2026 at 12.30pm for 1pm.

The centre’s popular Sunday community meals programme will then return from Sunday 11th January 2026, supported by The Somerset Community Fund.

Organisers anticipate strong demand for places and are encouraging residents to book early. To reserve a seat, call 01278 792666 and leave a message, or email burnhamcc@outlook.com.

