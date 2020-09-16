Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among several crews called to tackle a lorry fire in North Petherton this morning (Wednesday, September 16th).

Crews from Bridgwater, Taunton, Burnham and Bridgwater were sent to Shearston Lane, North Petherton just after 10am.

“Fire engines from Bridgwater, Taunton and Burnham and a water bowser from Bridgwater were all initially sent to a report of an articulated lorry on fire,” said a fire service spokesman.

“On arrival, crews confirmed the lorry was well alight at the front of the vehicle. Crews used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.”

“The lorry was 90% damaged by fire. An Environmental Protection Unit from Taunton was also sent to assist with a diesel spillage.”