Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station crewmembers have raised hundreds of pounds for charity by holding a successful car wash.

Saturday’s event saw scores of vehicles heading to Burnham Fire Station in Marine Drive, raising over £810 for the Firefighters Charity.

A spokesman said: “A massive thank you goes to those who came and supported the car wash and made donations to our raffle prizes.”

“A total of £812.20 was raised in support of the Firefighters Charity!”

“This was a fantastic result taking into account that the weather wasn’t always kind to us. Thank you to everyone!”

The first raffle prize, donated by Jewsons, went to Marcia Ribeiro.