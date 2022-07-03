Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station crewmembers have raised hundreds of pounds for charity by holding a successful car wash.

Saturday’s event saw scores of vehicles heading to Burnham Fire Station in Marine Drive, raising over £810 for the Firefighters Charity.

A spokesman said: “A massive thank you goes to those who came and supported the car wash and made donations to our raffle prizes.”

“A total of £812.20 was raised in support of the Firefighters Charity!”

“This was a fantastic result taking into account that the weather wasn’t always kind to us. Thank you to everyone!”

The first raffle prize, donated by Jewsons, went to Marcia Ribeiro.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page