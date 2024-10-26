9.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea food festival attracts crowds to town centre
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea food festival attracts crowds to town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Large crowds headed into Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday (October 26th) for the town’s annual autumn food festival.

A day of sunny, mild weather helped to boost the turnout at Burnham’s 24th food festival, which saw dozens of stalls set-up from food and drink producers.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, pictured, co-organisers of eat:Burnham, said they were “delighted” with how it went.

Around 100 stalls were set up along Victoria Street, College Street and parts of the High Street, offering a wide variety of products from across the region plus street entertainers.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Bev said: “”It was a great day at eat:Burnham in warm sunshine. It was great to see the town centre bustlin with locals and vistors.”

Among the entertainment was a busker outside the Methodist Church, Punch & Judy shows outside the Victoria Hotel, and musicians. Local groups including the Royal British Legion also held community pop-up stalls.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store gives funding boost to Friends of Burnham Hospital
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal for witnesses as they investigate assault

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
9.1 ° C
11.7 °
7.8 °
94 %
3.8kmh
0 %
Sun
13 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com