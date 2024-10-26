PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea food festival attracts crowds to town centre

Large crowds headed into Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday (October 26th) for the town’s annual autumn food festival.

A day of sunny, mild weather helped to boost the turnout at Burnham’s 24th food festival, which saw dozens of stalls set-up from food and drink producers.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, pictured, co-organisers of eat:Burnham, said they were “delighted” with how it went.

Around 100 stalls were set up along Victoria Street, College Street and parts of the High Street, offering a wide variety of products from across the region plus street entertainers.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Bev said: “”It was a great day at eat:Burnham in warm sunshine. It was great to see the town centre bustlin with locals and vistors.”

Among the entertainment was a busker outside the Methodist Church, Punch & Judy shows outside the Victoria Hotel, and musicians. Local groups including the Royal British Legion also held community pop-up stalls.