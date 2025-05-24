PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea food festival attracts big crowds to town centre

Large crowds headed into Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (May 24th) for the town’s annual Spring food festival.

Burnham’s 25th food festival, held in overcast but mostly dry weather, saw dozens of stalls set-up from food and drink producers.

Over 90 stalls were in place along Victoria Street, College Street and parts of the High Street, offering a wide variety of products from across the region.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, pictured above, co-organisers of eat:Burnham, said they were “delighted” with how it had gone.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sarah said: “It’s been another really successful day. It was lovely to see the whole town coming together back in the middle of town and that makes us really happy.”

“I loved seeing shops like Seafoods getting into the spirit of things, bringing their oysters and shellfish into the festival and having a great day, and Material Needs getting right in the middle of the heart of the footprint of the festival with special promotions outside. It goes to show what a special little town we’ve got.”

Among the entertainment was Punch and Judy, a circus performer, and live music outside the Methodist Church.

Local groups Burnham and Highbridge Green Team CIO, the Burnham and Highbridge Repair Cafe the Bus Users Group and the Royal British Legion also held community pop-up stalls.