Large crowds flocked into Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (October 21st) for the town’s autumn food festival – despite a day of rain showers.

Over 85 stalls were set up along Victoria Street, College Street and parts of the High Street, offering a wide variety of food and drink products from across the region plus entertainment.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, pictured, co-organisers of eat:Burnham, said they were “delighted” with how the 22nd festival in Burnham had gone.

Bev added: “We want to extend our thanks to the many thousands who came to the 22nd festival today – they certainly weren’t deterred by the weather!”

“It was great to hear the positive feedback about the layout changes, the dedicated blue badge parking and new producers we showcased.”

”We are looking forward to returning on 25 May and 26 October 2024.”