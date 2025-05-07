PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Gig Club competes in World Pilot Gig Championship in Isles of Scilly

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Club members have just returned from competing in their third World Pilot Gig Championship in the Isles of Scilly over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The annual event saw clubs from all over the UK and international clubs from The Netherlands competing.

A spokesman says: “Burnham’s crews have been training hard over the winter, both on and off the water. Brue, the Burnham boat, a traditional wooden Cornish Gig, was shipped over on the ferry from Penzance along with over 100 other boats over the last few months.”

“The racing took place over 3 days with a 3km race from St Agnes back to St Mary’s harbour and a 2km Nut Rock Race from near Tresco to St Marys.”

“The Ladies SuperVets came 37th out of 45 boats and won their group D Nut Rock race.”

“The Ladies and Mens Open race the St Agnes Race and have 3 further Nut Rock races over 2 days.”

“There were 130 boats on the mile wide start line for the St Agnes race, with very tricky windy conditions and waves making the rowing particularly challenging on the Saturday. Fortunately, the weather improved for Sunday’s final two races.”

“The Ladies Open team came 122nd out of 128 boats that finished. The Mens Open team came 112th out of 130 boats.”

“If you are interested in trying out Gig rowing, the club welcome anyone who wants to give it a go by offering 3 free taster sessions.”

“We have people of all ages and levels of fitness, and although we do race competitively, we also have social rows.”

“We are based at Burnham-On-Sea Motor Boat and Sailing Club at the end of the Esplanade, and row along the sea-front, up the River Parrett and Brue.” Get in touch at BOSgigs@outlook.com