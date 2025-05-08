PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea marks 80th VE-Day anniversary with special events

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday (May 8th) with several special events.

Events were held through the day to mark the special anniversary, finishing with the lighting of an official beacon on Burnham jetty, joining towns across the UK.

Beacon lighting on Burnham-On-Sea Jetty

A crowd of around 200 people headed to the Esplanade to watch the lighting of the beacon. Mayor Sharon Perry read a formal proclamation alongside Mayor’s Cadets Alex Harvey and Evie Holderness, during the lighting, which was undertaken by the Town Council’s estates team.

Burnham theatre holds VE Day Indoor Street Party

Burnham’s Princess Theatre held a well-attended nostalgic music event in the afternoon with an indoor street party, a quiz and music. The Princess Community Choir performed a nostalgic line-up of war time songs and entertainment followed by tea and cake.

VE Day ceremony held at Burnham War Memorial

The Veterans National Health Support group and the Royal British Legion Burnham-On-Sea branch held a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary at the War Memorial in Burnham’s Love Lane. It included readings, memories, poems and the lighting of a symbolic lantern led by community nurse Ole Hooper.

Town Crier reads VE Day official proclamation

At 9am the Town Crier of Burnham and Highbridge, Alistair Murray, read the official national proclamation next to the flag pole in Burnham’s Old Station Approach. Among those attending was Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox, Mayor Sharon Perry, dignitaries and residents.

Burnham’s Tudor Lodge care home marks VE Day

Tudor Lodge care home in Burnham commemorated the 80th anniversary with staff dressing in period costumes to make it an authentic experience for the residents, performing as The Landgirls. Special VE Day themed cakes and biscuits were baked and there was entertainment from Blitz Sally.

The Union Flag raised to start the day

The Union Flag was raised at 8am outside Burnham-On-Sea Hospital in Love Lane to mark the start of the commemorations next to the War Memorial. The event, attended by the Mayor Sharon Perry, was led by the Royal British Legion Burnham branch and was supported by residents and hospital staff.

Beaufort House joins VE Day commemorations

Burnham’s Beaufort House in Rectory Road saw its 105-year-old resident, Dorothy, having her picture with the children and resident Ron was crowned king for the day. Children from Burnham’s Footprint Nursery visited and joined the day, hearing the stories of the residents and growing up. The nursery has also been working with Beaufort House for a year with an ‘across the generations project’, which is run by Megan and Rachel with Kelly from the nursery.

Peace rose planted to mark VE Day anniversary

A Peace Rose was planned by Lympsham WI in the Manor Hall Garden to Commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday May 8th. President Angela York spoke to some school children from Lympsham School who helped plant the rose. A plaque has also been made to mark the occasion.