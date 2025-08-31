PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club fayre raises nearly £600 for charity

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s summer fayre has been hailed a success after raising £594.81 for Rotary Charities, despite showery conditions throughout the day.

Held on Sunday (August 31st) with the support of the newly formed Rotary Supporters group and hosted by West Huntspill Miniature Railway, the event drew a flow of supporters who braved the rain to enjoy a variety of stalls, games, and activities.

Alongside traditional games such as ‘splat the rat’ (pictured top), a stocks and a horseshoe throwing challenge, local businesses showed their support with Create You, Hobby Dayz, and Leila’s Glitter Tattoos offering their activities in exchange for donations.

Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets and the Men’s Shed also had stands showcasing their community work and there was entertainment from Middle Burnham Brass.

A special contribution came from the Moose Ladies Circle, who donated a selection of prizes following their recent disbandment, allowing organisers to run additional games for visitors.

A spokesperson from Burnham Rotary Club told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a great day for everyone involved.”

“We hope to repeat this event next year as, despite this year’s weather, it was still a huge success if you count all the smiling faces we could see.”

Funds raised will go towards local and international Rotary-supported causes. To find out more about joining Rotary or the support group, please email info@bos-rotary.org.