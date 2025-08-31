14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 01, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club fayre raises nearly £600 for charity
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club fayre raises nearly £600 for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s summer fayre has been hailed a success after raising £594.81 for Rotary Charities, despite showery conditions throughout the day.

Held on Sunday (August 31st) with the support of the newly formed Rotary Supporters group and hosted by West Huntspill Miniature Railway, the event drew a flow of supporters who braved the rain to enjoy a variety of stalls, games, and activities.

Alongside traditional games such as ‘splat the rat’ (pictured top), a stocks and a horseshoe throwing challenge, local businesses showed their support with Create You, Hobby Dayz, and Leila’s Glitter Tattoos offering their activities in exchange for donations.

Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets and the Men’s Shed also had stands showcasing their community work and there was entertainment from Middle Burnham Brass.

A special contribution came from the Moose Ladies Circle, who donated a selection of prizes following their recent disbandment, allowing organisers to run additional games for visitors.

A spokesperson from Burnham Rotary Club told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a great day for everyone involved.”

“We hope to repeat this event next year as, despite this year’s weather, it was still a huge success if you count all the smiling faces we could see.”

Funds raised will go towards local and international Rotary-supported causes. To find out more about joining Rotary or the support group, please email info@bos-rotary.org.

Previous article
Asian Hornet warning issued by Somerset Beekeepers as insect numbers grow
Next article
Image of Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse wins MP’s summer photo competition

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
14.8 ° C
15.4 °
14.4 °
87 %
1.3kmh
58 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com