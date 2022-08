Scores of young rugby players headed to Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club when it held a successful family fun day on Saturday (13th August).

The day was aimed at all age groups from under 7s up to seniors and was held at Burnham’s BASC Ground.

There were also bouncy castles, refreshments, a tug of war, outside skittles, giant jenga, a tombola and a raffle. The u14s also had a friendly game against Weston.