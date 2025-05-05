Burnham-On-Sea rugby festival attended by 2,000 people is hailed a success

Over 2,000 people attended a popular rugby festival in Burnham-On-Sea over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Rugby clubs from across the country took part in the annual event at the town’s BASC Ground on Saturday May 3rd and Sunday May 4th, run by Living With The Lions.

Organiser Anthea Harrington told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a great success – we had 975 young players taking part this year from across the country featuring many great clubs. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make the event another success over the weekend.”

Anthea is pictured above with In Charley’s Memory’s Dawn Carey whose Burnham and Highbridge charity was the chosen charity for the weekend.