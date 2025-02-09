PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Scouts fundraising car wash raises £779

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts have held a successful car wash, raising hundreds of pounds towards the cost of holding their summer camp.

The event was held at the BASC Ground on Saturday (February 8th) where 95 vehicles were washed by the youngsters, pictured here.

Leader Jacob Beard said: “We raised an incredible £779.81 towards the Scouts summer camp in August. The Scouts washed an amazing 95 cars and vans!”

“We would like to thank everyone who came along to our car wash, it was amazing to have so much support!”

“Well done to all the Scouts and leaders who took part, they all worked incredibly hard in very cold weather!”

“The next car wash will be on 8th March it would be great to see lots of you there then!”