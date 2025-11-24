7.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 24, 2025
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Scouts car wash raises over £460 towards summer camp
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Scouts car wash raises over £460 towards summer camp

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts have raised hundreds of pounds towards their 2026 summer camp by holding a successful car wash fundraiser.

The event was held at the BASC Ground on Saturday (November 22nd) where dozens of vehicles were washed by the youngsters, pictured here.

Leader Jacob Beard said: “We raised a fantastic £463.29. The Scouts worked really hard and washed 49 cars! Thank you to everyone who supported us, this is a great start to the Scouts’ fundraising.”

“We really appreciate everyone’s support in making this event a success and hope everyone is pleased with their shiny clean cars!”

