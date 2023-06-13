Burnham-On-Sea Scouts have held a car wash to raise hundreds of pounds towards the costs of holding their summer camp.

The event was held at the BASC Ground on Sunday where over 70 vehicles were washed by the youngsters, pictured here.

Leader Jacob Beard said: “The Scouts raised a fantastic £549.79 at their car wash – they washed an amazing 77 cars!”

“All the Scouts did an amazing job, and we had lots of positive feedback from members of the public.”

“This means we are now only £15.63 away from reaching the Scouts fundraising target of £1,750 for this years summer camp! We still have one Scout doing a sponsored cycle ride so hopefully that will get us over the line later this month!”

“The Scouts have done an amazing job arranging fundraisers this year to meet their target. Lots of the events were thought of and organised by the Scouts themselves.”

“They have washed cars, made fudge, baked cakes, ran a board game afternoon and a Glow crazy party to raise the money they need and we look forward to an amazing Camp in the summer.”