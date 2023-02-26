A fundraising car wash raised hundreds of pounds for Burnham-On-Sea Scouts when it took place on Saturday (February 25th).

A steady flow of more than 80 vehicles attended the well-supported event at Burnham’s BASC Ground, where the youngsters used hoses and sponges to wash the cars, as pictured here.

It comes as the Scouts seek to raise enough funds to attend their summer camp, which will be held in Wolverhampton this summer.

Jacob Beard, Scout Leader, thanked all those who supported the event: “We washed 81 cars and raised a massive £620.24.”

“We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported us by coming and having their car washed. We were blown away by the amount of support we received!”

“This will be a fantastic opportunity for local Scouts aged 10-14 to spend a week camping, creating memories and having fun while working as a team and developing life skills along the way.”

”The Scouts need to raise £1,750 to make the camp happen.”

He added a “massive thank you” goes to CJK Vehicles & Repairs for supplying the detergent and sponges for the event.