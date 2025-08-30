PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Scouts return from fun-packed summer camp 

A group of Scouts from Burnham-On-Sea have returned home after an action-packed week-long summer camp in Shropshire, where they took part in a wide range of activities designed to build resilience, teamwork and practical life skills.

The 1st Burnham-on-Sea Scout Troop, made up of 22 Scouts, 2 young leaders and 9 adult volunteers, spent seven nights at Patshull Activity Centre.

Their itinerary included treetop climbing at Go Ape, paintballing, and navigating an inflatable assault course — all aimed at pushing boundaries and encouraging collaboration.

The Scouts also visited Alton Towers theme park, Waterworld indoor waterpark, and West Midlands Safari Park, where they learned about conservation and animal welfare.

A trip to RAF Cosford gave the group a hands-on look at aviation history, complementing their outdoor learning with educational enrichment.

Back at camp, the Scouts practiced essential survival skills including fire lighting, outdoor cooking and tent setup — experiences that leaders say are vital for building independence and confidence in young people.

Scout Leader Sarah Thompson said: “This camp was more than just fun — it was transformative. Every young person came away with new skills, stronger friendships and a sense of achievement. We’re incredibly proud of what they accomplished.”

The troop’s summer camp was made possible thanks to months of community support and fundraising efforts.

They raised an impressive £4,921.24 to fund their week-long adventure — far surpassing their original £3,500 goal.

Leaders say the success of the trip highlights the value of Scouting in providing opportunities that many young people wouldn’t otherwise experience.

The 1st Burnham-on-Sea Scout Group is now encouraging new members and volunteers to get involved. With flexible roles and a welcoming team, there’s room for everyone to make a difference. More information is available at www.bosscouts.org.uk/volunteering.