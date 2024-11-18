PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea seafront elf trail draws dozens of families to charity event

Scores of families headed to a fun elf trail on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday (November 17th).

The event ran from 11am-3pm and was jointly organised by Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue and Huntspill & Highbridge Scouts at the BARB hovercraft station.

“Families were challenged to follow a trail along the seafront with the challenge of finding 20 Christmas elves along the way,” said a spokesperson.

“Those who take part in the trail also got an Elf Trail & Activity Pack, reindeer food station, pottery painting, fill your own bauble, an Elfie Selfie, pasta wreath making, a letter to Santa and a fun gift.”

”All proceeds went to the two groups.”

“We had a very busy day and thank everyone who came along to the support the event.”