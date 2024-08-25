PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea rescue services day draws large crowds of spectators

Dozens of emergency services from across the West Country gathered on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday (August 25th) when the town’s annual rescue services day returned.

Scores of stalls, displays and demonstrations were set up along Burnham seafront and on the beach featuring hovercrafts, lifeboats, Coastguards, ambulances, fire engines and more.

BARB Search & Rescue, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event – with a break for the Covid years – since 2004.

The event was opened by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry and Town Crier Alistair Murray.

Life-saving demonstrations were held on the beach by Burnham Coastguard and BARB Search & Rescue featuring a mud rescue, while Burnham RNLI’s lifeboat crews showed the rescue of a ‘man overboard’ exercise in the estuary. Other demonstrations featured the RNLI lifeguards, the Pilot boat and Burnham gig rowers.

Others taking part also included Burnham Fire Service, Burnham Police, Bristol Police Cadets, Retired Police Dogs charity, Classic Police Cars, SCC Road Safety Team, AA, RNLI Beach Safety, Dorset Search Dogs, RNLI Shop, Burnham Radio Club, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, DocBikes, Freewheeler Blood Bikes, Somerset 4 x 4 Response, On the button Crafts, Rotary Club, Royal British Legion, Creperie, Vintage Fire Engine, Weston Helicopter Museum, BIARS Plant Stall, SAVES – Volunteer Doctors, Weston Hospice Care, Berrow Scout Group, Highbridge Scouts, Gig Club, Surf Somewhere House, Coastwatch, Harley Owners Club, the Chalice Morris Men and Town Band.

Organiser Roger Flower said record crowd numbers had attended the event and thanked all those who had taken part and supported the day.



Photo: Sunday’s event in Burnham (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang)