PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea summer flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success

A record 275 entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show on Saturday (August 9th).
The well-supported event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, saw a wide range of flowers, vegetable, fruit and crafts go on show.
Saturday’s show drew a stream of visitors through the day to see the colourful variety of entries.
Show Secretary Bert Sone told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a very good show with a record number of entries at 275 from 45 exhibitors. Our thanks go to all who took part.”
“The standard was again very high and we had some superb entries.” The winners were presented with their awards by Bert.
2025 Burnham-On-Sea Summer Show Results
Garden News Shield Vegetables Joy Hutchins
Society’s Floral Art Cup Joy Hutchins
Flower fair novice Sylvia Reay
Most Points Cup Bert Sone
Egerton Cup Henry Hiett
Ian Alderton Tankard Not awarded
Graham Tankard Not awarded
Scrimshire Cup Henry Hiett
Temlett Sheild Not awarded
Confectionary Cup Joyce Pipet
Westdown Cup Joyce Pipet
Ken James Cup Kerry Mason
Les Sorrell Shield Paul Ware
Lakin Earl Cup Lakin Earl
Draycott Trophy Peter Besley
Society Cup Marilyn Turner, Lakin Earl
Berrow Cup Kerry Mason
Richard Berry Cup Bert Sone
Jotcham Shield Trophy Marilyn Turner
Garden News Flower Shield Bert Sone
Rose Bowl Margaret Besley, Gwen Garfield
Herbert Smith Cup Gwen Garfield
Olive Parr Memorial Trophy Margaret Besley
Huish Episcopi Challenge Cup Bert Sone
James Keetch Challenge Cup Bert Sone
Chairman’s Cup Not awarded
Whetstone Cup Kerry Mason
Most Points Fruit Cup Sally Flack
Fruit Cup Sally Flack
Pitman Cup Lorraine Francis
Garden News Shield Bert Sone
Brent House Cup Marilyn Turner
Barclay Cup Bert Sone
Paul Farthing Cup Gloria Williams
Michael Pook Memorial Allotments Cup Bert Sone
Sid Lane Memorial Trophy Bert Sone
NVS Medal Bert Sone