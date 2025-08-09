PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea summer flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success

A record 275 entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show on Saturday (August 9th).

The well-supported event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, saw a wide range of flowers, vegetable, fruit and crafts go on show.

Saturday’s show drew a stream of visitors through the day to see the colourful variety of entries.

Show Secretary Bert Sone told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a very good show with a record number of entries at 275 from 45 exhibitors. Our thanks go to all who took part.”

“The standard was again very high and we had some superb entries.” The winners were presented with their awards by Bert.

2025 Burnham-On-Sea Summer Show Results

Garden News Shield Vegetables Joy Hutchins

Society’s Floral Art Cup Joy Hutchins

Flower fair novice Sylvia Reay

Most Points Cup Bert Sone

Egerton Cup Henry Hiett

Ian Alderton Tankard Not awarded

Graham Tankard Not awarded

Scrimshire Cup Henry Hiett

Temlett Sheild Not awarded

Confectionary Cup Joyce Pipet

Westdown Cup Joyce Pipet

Ken James Cup Kerry Mason

Les Sorrell Shield Paul Ware

Lakin Earl Cup Lakin Earl

Draycott Trophy Peter Besley

Society Cup Marilyn Turner, Lakin Earl

Berrow Cup Kerry Mason

Richard Berry Cup Bert Sone

Jotcham Shield Trophy Marilyn Turner

Garden News Flower Shield Bert Sone

Rose Bowl Margaret Besley, Gwen Garfield

Herbert Smith Cup Gwen Garfield

Olive Parr Memorial Trophy Margaret Besley

Huish Episcopi Challenge Cup Bert Sone

James Keetch Challenge Cup Bert Sone

Chairman’s Cup Not awarded

Whetstone Cup Kerry Mason

Most Points Fruit Cup Sally Flack

Fruit Cup Sally Flack

Pitman Cup Lorraine Francis

Garden News Shield Bert Sone

Brent House Cup Marilyn Turner

Barclay Cup Bert Sone

Paul Farthing Cup Gloria Williams

Michael Pook Memorial Allotments Cup Bert Sone

Sid Lane Memorial Trophy Bert Sone

NVS Medal Bert Sone