PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Spring flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success

A record number of entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual Spring flower show on Saturday (March 14th).
The well-supported event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, saw a wide range of flowers, vegetables, and floral art go on show.
Saturday’s show drew a stream of visitors through the day to see the colourful variety of entries.
Robin Hewlett, vice chair of the society, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a very good show with a record number of entries from the exhibitors. Our thanks go to all who took part. The standard was again very high and we had some superb entries.”
2026 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results
The David Miles Cup for most points in the show
Sally Flack
Best Exhibit in Show
Robin Hewlett
David Gass Cup
Robin Hewlett
Havage Cup
Robin Hewlett
Joan Gass Cup
Marilyn Turner
1993 Cup
Sally Flack
Huntley Cup
Sarah White
Floral Art Cup
Julia Smith
Photography Cup
Sally Flack
Society Cup
P Ware
Junior Growing Cup
Indie Powell
Children’s Cup
Ivan and Indie Powell