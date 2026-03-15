PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Spring flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success

A record number of entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual Spring flower show on Saturday (March 14th).

The well-supported event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, saw a wide range of flowers, vegetables, and floral art go on show.

Saturday’s show drew a stream of visitors through the day to see the colourful variety of entries.

Robin Hewlett, vice chair of the society, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a very good show with a record number of entries from the exhibitors. Our thanks go to all who took part. The standard was again very high and we had some superb entries.”

2026 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results

The David Miles Cup for most points in the show

Sally Flack

Best Exhibit in Show

Robin Hewlett

David Gass Cup

Robin Hewlett

Havage Cup

Robin Hewlett

Joan Gass Cup

Marilyn Turner

1993 Cup

Sally Flack

Huntley Cup

Sarah White

Floral Art Cup

Julia Smith

Photography Cup

Sally Flack

Society Cup

P Ware

Junior Growing Cup

Indie Powell

Children’s Cup

Ivan and Indie Powell