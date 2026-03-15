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PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Spring flower show hailed a ‘blooming’ success

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A record number of entries went on display at Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual Spring flower show on Saturday (March 14th).

The well-supported event, held at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, saw a wide range of flowers, vegetables, and floral art go on show.

Saturday’s show drew a stream of visitors through the day to see the colourful variety of entries.

Robin Hewlett, vice chair of the society, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a very good show with a record number of entries from the exhibitors. Our thanks go to all who took part. The standard was again very high and we had some superb entries.” 

2026 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results

The David Miles Cup for most points in the show
Sally Flack

Best Exhibit in Show 
Robin Hewlett

David Gass Cup
Robin Hewlett

Havage Cup 
Robin Hewlett

Joan Gass Cup
Marilyn Turner

1993 Cup 
Sally Flack

Huntley Cup
Sarah White

Floral Art Cup 
Julia Smith

Photography Cup
Sally Flack

Society Cup
P Ware

Junior Growing Cup
Indie Powell

Children’s Cup
Ivan and Indie Powell

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