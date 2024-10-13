8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Oct 14, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea U3A gives a taster of its activities during open day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Burnham-On-Sea U3A (University of the Third Age) held a successful open day on Saturday (October 12th) when its scores of activities and groups went on show.

The event at the town’s community centre in Berrow Road, Burnham-On-Sea attracted a steady flow of visitors through the day.

Burnham U3A has been running for over 32 years and offers scores of activities, many of which were showcased on the day.

Burnham-On-Sea U3A spokesperson adds: “From astronomy to yoga, and from French to walking, we have groups and activities to suit all sorts of people.”

“Our groups are not classes where you must study hard with a stern teacher assessing your work but friendly meetings where leaders share their enthusiasm and help to develop confidence.”

