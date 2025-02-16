2.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 16, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea wrestling show sees Somerset wrestler crowned champion

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A night of fast-paced wrestling action was held in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday evening (February 14th).

Reach Wrestling held the evening of action-packed professional wrestling action in front of a packed crowd at The Princess Theatre. Its stars collided in a ring set up on the stage.

Somerset’s own Will ‘The Rocket’ Roberts challenged for the Middleweight Championship belt and received the biggest cheers of the night when he won, pictured here.

It was announced that Roberts will be wrestling again in Burnham on July 12th when the wrestling organisation returns to The Princess Theatre for a summer show.

