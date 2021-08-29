Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse Pub raised more than £1,800 for a local charity during a successful fun day on Sunday (August 29th).

Large crowds flocked to the pub’s garden in the sunshine for a family event held in aid of the Burnham and Highbridge Mayor’s Charity of the year – the mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

There was a barbecue, outdoor skittles, a bar tab raffle and live outdoor music from local singer Amy Andrews plus Punch & Judy shows. Derek and Julie Plested were also thanked by the organisers for their work in putting on a raffle and tombola.

In Charley’s Memory provides mental health support to local young people in memory of Burnham teenager Charley Marks.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page