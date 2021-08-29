Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse Pub raised more than £1,800 for a local charity during a successful fun day on Sunday (August 29th).

Large crowds flocked to the pub’s garden in the sunshine for a family event held in aid of the Burnham and Highbridge Mayor’s Charity of the year – the mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

There was a barbecue, outdoor skittles, a bar tab raffle and live outdoor music from local singer Amy Andrews plus Punch & Judy shows. Derek and Julie Plested were also thanked by the organisers for their work in putting on a raffle and tombola.

In Charley’s Memory provides mental health support to local young people in memory of Burnham teenager Charley Marks.