Visitors to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre got in a festive mood at a Christmas Craft Fair and Open Day on Saturday (November 19th).

The festive event at The Princess Theatre was a first chance for locals to get early Christmas gifts and also see how the theatre works behind the scenes.

There were over 15 stalls filled with seasonal crafts and gift ideas, plus entertainment throughout the day from the Unroyal Community Choir, The Kurling club and Re:ACT Performing and Production Arts. Guided tours were also given of the facilities.