PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Acoustic Club celebrates 25th anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Acoustic Club has celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special night of music to mark the milestone.

A party was held at The Ritz Social Club in Burnham’s Victoria Street to celebrate the club’s achievement.

“The acoustic club meets at the club every Thursday and has survived through the pandemic with some online sessions,” says a spokesman.

“Over the weekend we welcomed back some of the original attendes, some travelling from as far afield as Cornwall to attend, to perform alongside local musicians.”

“The event was attended by almost 100 people who enjoyed a buffet and plenty of great music.”

The acoustic club meets every Thursday starting at 8pm and people can book a slot to play or simply sit back, relax and enjoy the music.