Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church held a special service for All Souls and All Saints Day on Sunday (November 1st) to commemorate those loved local ones who have died.

The annual service was held subject to Coronavirus restrictions, with Prayers, Readings, and Music for quiet reflection.

People were invited to place a cross with their loved ones name on it in the church grounds alongside the path leading towards the west gate.

People were then given a candle to take home and light, as a connection between the service in Church and ongoing memories at home.

Associate Vicar Reverend Sharon Eldergill said: “The All Souls remembrance service is always a special service for the community to come together and remember our loved ones who have died.”

“Due to Covid, the arrangements were slightly different this year, yet the service was all the more poignant.”

“I hope people affected by Bereavement will find comfort in the memorials placed along the footpath in the churchyard, and be able to remember and reflect upon their loved ones.”

St Andrew’s support group, Burnham Bereavement Cafe, has been unable to meet throughout the pandemic, but is available as Burnham Bereavement Cafe Online on Facebook, and offers ongoing support to anyone affected by Bereavement.