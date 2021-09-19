Scores of people headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church when it held a ‘Jubilee’ community fun afternoon on Saturday (September 18th).

Locals were are invited to the church grounds where there were cream teas, live music, garden games, a treasure hunt, and a chance to meet and chat with friends old and new.

Reverend Margaret Hayward, pictured with Rev Graham Witts during the event, said it had been a team effort to organise the afternoon, supported by Burnham’s Somewhere House.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill, Associate Vicar, adds: “The Clergy and congregations of St Andrew’s wanted to offer a sign of God’s blessing amongst the community in Burnham, particularly following such a difficult time experienced by the people of the town during the Pandemic.”

“We had the idea to gift the people of Burnham with a ‘Jubilee’ afternoon. The afternoon and activities were all free of charge, as a gift from St Andrew’s to our town; just a small token of hospitality; a gift to the community.”

She adds: “Jubilee is an ancient Biblical celebration of resetting priorities and restoration to life and freedom. This Blessing or Jubilee was a visual reminder of God’s love, freely given to His people, with a desire for them to have life and joy, in all fullness.”