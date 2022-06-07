Burnham-On-Sea’s Towans Care Home has held a special event to mark the Queen’s Jubilee involving local cadets and the Royal British Legion.

Jo Boobyer, activity co-ordinator, says: “At The Towans we like to celebrate and what better reason to celebrate than our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

“We had several days of celebrating including a Jubilee quiz, Jubilee bingo, a Garden Party with live entertainment and a high tea.”

“The celebration carried on Saturday where we asked local Sea, Air, and Army Cadets to join us and help plant a tree for the Jubilee and a new Rose Garden.”

“The British Legion were also asked to join us and unveil a bench that we had made in memory of one of our dedicated carers, Vicky, who sadly lost her battle to cancer on 26th April and she and her late husband were involved in the British Legion. We have been fundraising through a Just Giving Page for Weston Hospice who cared for Vicky wonderfully at the end of her life.”

“Family and friends were invited to share this special afternoon with us – it was lovely and we ended the day with a cream tea and a toast to The Queen.”

“On Sunday residents finished off the celebrations by watching the Jubilee Pegeant in a group and keeping an eye out for one of our carers Kelly Rowe who was selected to dance in the real Jubilee Pageant in the Mall!”

“We are so proud of all our Towans staff who made this happen, thanks to them big time!”