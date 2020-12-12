Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel held a Christmas lights switch-on event on Friday night (December 11th) with a special visit from Father Christmas.

The socially-distanced event saw Santa handing out free presents to children during the run-up to the hotel’s ‘community Christmas tree’ being lit by Burnham author George Clement.

The hotel received hundreds of pounds of donations during recent weeks for the 17ft tree and decorations, as reported here, and it is now illuminated for the festive season.

Hotel landlord Ryan Andress told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a wonderful evening in which we lit up the tree for the festive season – there were free presents for 40 children whose parents had booked slots with Santa in advance.”

“Our thanks go to Burnham Lions for their support, plus the local community and businesses for donations. It was also great to have several crewmembers along from BARB Search & Rescue, which is the charity we are supporting this Christmas.”

“Visitors can now buy £2 baubles to hang on the tree from Friday in memory of loved ones with the proceeds going to BARB for their work along our coastline.”

“We are fundraising for BARB, which has had a difficult year with no fundraising possible during the pandemic and the loss of the Trinity Close Christmas lights fundraising. They are a great local charity who do amazing local work.”