7.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Feb 22, 2025
News

PHOTOS: Burnham railway signal box opens as pop-up charity shop today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A charity pop-up shop selling items handcrafted by Gambian craftspeople is under in Burnham-On-Sea’s railway signal box today (Saturday, February 22nd). 

The charity Winged Dreams, which provides support for the poorest families in The Gambia, has hired the replica signal box in Old Station Approach, next to Burnham lifeboat station, to display and sell their items.

Amanda Charlton, a local trustee of the charity, says: “Winged Dreams provides support, health and education support for the poorest families in The Gambia.”

“We are hiring the signal box in Burnham from 20th-23rd February, selling craft goods handcrafted by Gambians. We are selling these to raise funds to hopefully support more families in need. See more at http://www.wingeddreams.org.”

She will be there today, Saturday, until around 4pm and said this week’s poor weather has not helped trade.

The box is owned by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and is available for hire.

Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show organisers issue call for entries
Burnham-On-Sea fire station to hold recruitment evening to find extra firefighters

