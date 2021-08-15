Over 140 people headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Friday night (August 13th) to see former BBC Points West correspondent Clinton Rogers perform with his band on stage.

Clinton is part of Cleverly Everly and the 60s Tribute Show, which recreates the music of the Everly Brothers and also delves into the rich musical archive of the 60s.

He told the Burnham audience that, like a lot of live acts, the band hadn’t been able to play in public for 15 months, but that didn’t affect the quality of the entertainment.

The audience enjoyed a trip down the musical memory lane with a foot-tapping line-up of hits from the decades along with anecdotes from Clinton and interaction with the audience.

Clinton says: “It was a terrific night for us. And it was great to be back on stage after so long away. We had played one previous gig at our local village hall in Bradford on Tone. But this was our first ‘big one’ if you like.”

“We loved the night – there was such a warm, responsive audience. And it was the first time we had played in Burnham. The theatre has already said they’d like us back next year and we would love to return.”

“Big thanks to everyone who came out. I know some people are still nervous about attending events like this so it meant a lot to see the theatre so crowded.”

Friday’s audience size was the biggest since the theatre re-opened to the public following the latest Covid lockdown.

Cleverly Everly also features Clinton’s brother Stan, his wife Uta and lead guitarist Steve Craig. Stan added: “For us it’s all about bringing back memories for the audience and getting people to let their hair down.”