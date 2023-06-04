Over 20 Burnham-On-Sea community groups displayed their work during a special event to showcase local volunteering opportunities on Sunday (June 4th).

The Volunteering Afternoon was held at Burnham’s Princess Theatre in Princess Street and saw a steady stream of residents attending to find out more about opportunities to give their time.

“This was a successful event where the groups were able to network together and exchange ideas, while welcoming new volunteers from in and around Burnham and Highbridge,” said a spokesman.

“Our thanks go to everyone who attended and to the Town Council for their support in providing the theatre for the afternoon.”

The event was organsied by Burnham Information Centre, Burnham Community Centre and Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Representatives from many groups were there to talk to, including: Burnham Information Centre / Helpline / Vaccinations; Sea Cadets; Burnham Lions Club; Burnham In Bloom; Friends of Burnham Hospital; 1st Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group; Burnham Community Centre and The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre.

Also attending were the RNLI; BARB Search and Rescue; Parkinsons Support Group; Burnham Moose Lodge; The Waffle Hub; Secret World; BOS and Villages Afternoon Tea Club; Brent Knoll Community Shop; Morland Hub; Our Highbridge; Burnham Rotary Club; Friends of Marine Cove; Highbridge & Burnham Carnival; Healthwatch Somerset; Burnham U3A; Weston Hospice and the Nornen Project.