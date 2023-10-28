A spooky Halloween-themed music evening was held at the Ritz Social Club in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (October 27th).

Dozens of people donned spooky costumes for the ‘Halloween Music Spooktacular’ at the club in Victoria Street, pictured here.

“Our thanks go to everyone who attended and for putting in so much effort on the outfits – there were lots of great Halloween costumes!” said Ritz Social Club manager Paul Hale.

“It was a fun-filled evening with live music from Juice, Funky Monkey Bubble Klub, plus Bre and Shag.” Hundreds of pounds was raised for Secret World Wildlife Rescue, the club‘s charity for the year.