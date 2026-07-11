PHOTOS: Burnham’s Tudor Lodge care home hosts fundraising summer garden party

Scores of people flocked to Burnham-On-Sea’s Tudor Lodge care home on Saturday July 11th when it hosted a summer garden party.

The event featured an afternoon of live music, food and fundraising plus a grand raffle, barbecue and refreshments, raising funds for local charity.

Staff said it was a relaxed, friendly afternoon for families, friends and neighbours to come together and enjoy the hot summer weather. Proceeds went to Somerset Breast Cancer Now, supporting life‑changing cancer research and care across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Tudor Lodge thanked all those who attended and suppported the day, including Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey.