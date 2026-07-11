HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham's Tudor Lodge care home hosts fundraising summer garden party
News

PHOTOS: Burnham’s Tudor Lodge care home hosts fundraising summer garden party

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Scores of people flocked to Burnham-On-Sea’s Tudor Lodge care home on Saturday July 11th when it hosted a summer garden party.

The event featured an afternoon of live music, food and fundraising  plus a grand raffle, barbecue and refreshments, raising funds for local charity.

Staff said it was a relaxed, friendly afternoon for families, friends and neighbours to come together and enjoy the hot summer weather. Proceeds went to Somerset Breast Cancer Now, supporting life‑changing cancer research and care across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Tudor Lodge thanked all those who attended and suppported the day, including Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey.

Previous article
Local MP Tessa Munt urges incoming PM to prioritise rural communities in devolution plans
Next article
Burnham United marks its centenary with a day of football and celebrations

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Inspiration Acupuncture

Yoga by Nature

TL Web Design

TL Tutoring

Refinishing Solutions

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
20.2 ° C
20.5 °
19.2 °
75%
1.8m/s
0%
Sun
32 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
32 °
Wed
34 °
Thu
20 °