Members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Moose International celebrated Burns Night on Saturday (January 25th) at their annual New Year Party.



Over 70 brothers, ladies circle members and guests of the Moose International lodge 123 gathered at the lodge’s adopted headquarters of Berrow village hall.

The meal, served by the Ladies Circle volunteers, was a choice of Haggis or cottage pie, followed up by delicious cream trifles.

Those eating the Haggis were treated to a ‘wee dram’ of whisky before table service by the catering team and other lodge volunteers.

At the beginning of the evening, lodge Governor Brian Hood escorted the Haggis into the room, ably assisted by the lodge webmaster Martyn Ely, who carried the Haggis on a silver tray, and was clapped in by those attending.

Brian addressed the Haggis in his Scottish brogue, before the table service began and Scottish music was delivered by Gareth Griffith, who is also the lodge’s lodge treasurer.

The evening finished with a three-round Scottish quiz and a prize raffle which raised £157 for Moose good causes. The night ended with all singing a chorus of ‘Auld Lang Syne.’

Pictured: The Burns Night celebration held by Burnham-On-Sea’s Moose Lodge at the weekend in Berrow (Photos Mike Lang)