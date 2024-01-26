Regulars at Burnham-On-Sea’s Somerset & Dorset pub have welcomed the re-opening of the facilities with a brand new look following a £200,000 upgrade.

The pub in Burnham-On-Sea High Street reopened its doors on Thursday following a major investment by the Craft Union Pub Company, as reported here.

Publicans Ricky and Steven, pictured above, said it had been a “very busy opening day” with a flow of regulars returning.

Among those visiting on opening day was Barry Smart, pictured above, who has been a regular at the pub for five decades. He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s great to see the pub getting investment like this – the new look is impressive.”

And regular Wendy Styles, below, who called in with her husband Phil, added: “It’s absolutely wonderful what has been done to modernise the pub while keeping the traditional feel. The new landlords are great and I wish them every success.”

The pub has been given a refreshed interior look, which includes the installation of Sky and TNT Sports across the bars.

In addition, the investment has created several new jobs at the venue, boosting the local economy and bringing a fresh new feel to the pub.

The pub is steeped in history and dates back to 1858. In more recent history, the pub as we know it was named after the railway company with the same moniker and has grown from strength to strength as a community favourite ever since.

Well-seasoned publicans Ricky and Steven, who have been running community pubs and late-night venues across the UK for almost 30 years, say they are excited to become the pub’s new operators.

Ricky told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After viewing many pubs in our quest for a new venture, the Somerset & Dorset became the clear winner for us due to its sea-side location and the brilliant community feel.”

“We are excited to welcome and get to know our locals and we hope they are impressed by the improvements we’ve implemented at the pub. We have worked in the industry for almost three decades and have so many ideas and events that we can’t wait to bring to our community.”

The pub’s weekly events programme includes free pool Mondays, Bingo Wednesdays and a meat raffle on Fridays. Karaoke, quiz nights, Raceday bets and sports viewing are also weekly staples that locals can look forward to. Ricky and Steven warmly welcome customers to the pub’s official launch parties on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th February.

The pub’s previous landlords, Phil and Gaynor Burke, run The Iron Duke on Burnham seafront.