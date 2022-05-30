Burnham-On-Sea Art Club’s annual week-long Art Club exhibition has drawn a steady flow of visitors as the show continues daily until June 3rd.

The club is holding its 62nd annual exhibition and sale of work at Burnham Community Centre every day between 10am and 5pm.

“A warm welcome awaits you to view exhibits from 20 Burnham-On-Sea Art Club artists displaying a variety of work in pencil, watercolour, acrylics and pastels plus extra paints and cards,” says club spokeswoman Gill Burt.

“There are members in Burnham-On-Sea Art Club who have been in involved with the community centre for many years. There is no admission charge and all are very welcome.”